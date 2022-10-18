Ex-Day6 member eaJ announces concerts in Taipei and Singapore

Former Day6 vocalist eaJ has announced concerts in Singapore and Taiwan as part of his 2022 Asia tour.

eaJ will perform at the Clapper Studio in Taipei on December 6 before heading to Singapore’s Gateway Theatre for a showcase on December 8. The singer has not indicated if additional Asia tour dates will be announced as of the time of writing.

Tickets for the concerts will be available via LiveNation starting this October 20. The promoter’s website does not include details for the Taipei concert yet, but reveals that tickets for the Singapore show will range from SGD108 to SGD138, not inclusive of booking fee. Tickets for the Singapore concert will also be available at all SingPost outlets.

The singer, real name Jae Park, released his first official single as a solo artist, ‘Car Crash’, earlier this year in April. The single follows a series of unreleased and unofficial solo projects the singer has dropped since 2020, and is his first music since departing from Day6 and long-time label JYP Entertainment earlier this year.

eaJ previously released ‘Stab’, a collaboration with South Korean rapper BIG Naughty, in November 2021. He has also released singles featuring Seori, keshi, MAX and more.

The singer has since opened up about his unhappiness with the K-pop industry, explaining: “I think I was very angry with the system itself, and to be honest, I think I carried that anger further than I needed to. I realised I was hurting friends because of my experience within the industry, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

He also pointed out the lack of creative control as one of his major gripes with the system: “It kind of felt like sometimes the company’s visions were not aligned with [Day6’s]. It was frustrating to voice an idea and not have that be listened to.”