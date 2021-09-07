Ex-Dewa 19 frontman Once Mekel and Scaller to play virtual concert

Former Dewa 19 frontman Once Mekel is set to perform a virtual concert with indie rock duo Scaller.

The three Indonesian musicians will collaborate this Friday (September 10) as part of the ongoing virtual concert series, Supermusic Nextzone Live 360 ​​Virtual Concert.

The event is set to be an immersive one, with audiences able to watch the performance in both 360-degree and regular viewing modes.

Advertisement

Access to the 360-degree mode requires fans to purchase merchandise from Supermusic’s Official Superstore on e-commerce sites Blibli, Tokopedia, Shopee, Bukalapak, and Lazada, with a purchase minimum of IDR100,000 to qualify.

The regular broadcast will stream on Supermusic’s YouTube page.

This is the third event in the series, following past editions with indie rock band Elephant Kind and psychedelic rock outfit Mooner.

The rock veteran and the indie rock duo will be performing songs from their respective catalogues, per a press release. Mekel will perform his past hits ‘Pasti Untukmu’, ‘Satu dari Sejuta’, and ‘Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya’, while the setlist will also include ‘Chaos & Order’, ‘Move in Silence’ and ‘The Youth’ from Scaller.

Advertisement

The trio talked about the event in an interview video by Supermusic, which premiered on YouTube last week (September 1). Watch it below.

Mekel expressed excitement at the collaborative opportunity with Scaller in a press statement. “For me, this collaboration will be an important moment,” he said, adding that he has been a “long-time” fan of Scaller’s music.

“The 360-degree visual treatment, visual and lighting elements, as well as the concepts presented here really support Scaller’s stage performance, which will certainly be immersive for the audience,” said Scaller’s Stella Gareth.

Earlier this year, Mekel released a cover of ‘Sabda Alam’, a song by Indonesian music icon Chrisye.

His former band Dewa 19, who will be celebrating their 30th anniversary next year, have recently recruited Yura Yunita, Pamungkas and Maliq & D’Essentials to rework their songs.