Ex-FIFTY FIFTY members sued by former agency, Attrakt

K-pop agency Attrakt has filed a lawsuit against former FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Sio and Saena.

According to news reports by South Korean outlets Yonhap News Agency and Korea JoongAng Daily, Attrakt has filed a “civil suit” against the three former FIFTY FIFTY singers, their parents and two executives of production company The Givers, Ahn Sung-il and Baek Jin-sil.

The K-pop agency alleges that those they filed the lawsuit against were involved in the “unjust” breach of the three K-pop idols’ contracts. “The estimated damages and penalty fees reached hundreds of billions of won,” the label said.

“However, we demanded the partial payment of 13billion won (roughly US$10million), considering the possibility of a further increase in damages in the future,” Attrakt said.

The lawsuit comes about two months after Attrakt terminated the contracts of members Aran, Sio and Saena, following a legal battle between the label and the K-pop idols over their contracts.

The fourth and final original member of the girl group, Keena, had dropped her lawsuit against Attrakt just weeks prior and returned to the label. The K-pop agency has since expressed its intention to continue the group with Keena and “three new members”.

Meanwhile, Ahn, who co-wrote and -produced the girl group’s viral hit single ‘Cupid’, sued Attrakt CEO Oscar Chun in November 2023, alleging that the latter had “continuously made defamatory allegations without evidence”.

FIFTY FIFTY skyrocketed to fame earlier this year, thanks to the viral success of their single ‘Cupid’. The song has since become the long-gest charting song by a K-pop girl group on the Hot 100, besting a record previously held by BLACKPINK.