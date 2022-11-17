Ex-GFRIEND singer Kim So-won adopts new stage name after signing with new label

Former GFRIEND member Kim So-won has adopted a new stage name after signing with a new label, OUI Entertainment.

OUI Entertainment announced the introduction of Kim to its ranks on November 15 to Korean outlet XSports News, while simultaneously announcing that the singer-actress will now be re-adopting her previous stage name Kim So-won after she had initially changed it back to her birth name Kim So-jung last year.

“I’m happy to be a part of Kim So-won new beginning. I plan to fully support Kim So-won so that she’ll be able to unleash her diverse capabilities as an actress. We ask for lots of support and interest in the activites of Kim So-won, who will leap to new heights in the future,” OUI Entertainment chief executive Wi Myung-hee told XSports News.

Kim’s move to OUI Entertainment comes after she departed from her previous agency IOK Company in early September after her exclusive contract with the label expired. She first signed with IOK in August 2021 as an actress several months after she left Source Music following GFRIEND’s disbandment.

While under IOK Company, Kim starred in several television productions, including the “cine-rama” (a hybrid form between a film and drama series) horror romantic comedy series Chilling Co-Habitation alongside iKON’s Chanwoo. She was also announced to be starring opposite several other idols – including SHINee’s Onew, Lovelyz’s Jiae, INFINITE’s Sungyeol and more – on the short-form horror series 4 Minutes and 44 Seconds in December 2021 per Soompi, however the series has yet to premiere at the time of publication.

