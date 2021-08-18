Ex-Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung reveals her “album-making process is in full swing”

Former Girls’ Generation singer and soloist Jessica Jung has revealed that she is currently working on her upcoming album, describing the process as being in “full swing”.

In a question-and-answer video uploaded to her official YouTube channel on August 16, Jung answered several questions submitted by fans relating to her upcoming album, such as: “When is the new album coming out?” and “Are you thinking of releasing an album, maybe?”

Jung responded positively, revealing that the “album-making process is in full swing right now”. She also added that she had been “waiting for the right time” to release her as-yet-unnamed record, which was delayed due to setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Fly’ singer also noted that she was “at the studio working on a new song yesterday”, though it is unclear exactly when she was last working on new material or when she plans to drop the record.

Jessica Jung made her debut as a soloist in 2016 after leaving Girls’ Generation in 2014 with her first mini-album titled ‘With Love, J’. The six-track record most notably included lead single ‘Fly’. She went on to release two other extended plays, 2016’s ‘Wonderland’ and 2017’s ‘My Decade’. Jung’s last record was the 2019 single ‘Call Me Before You Sleep’ in collaboration with South Korean rapper Giriboy.

Aside from music, Jessica Jung had also ventured into other endeavours, including the publication of her debut novel ‘Shine’ in 2020 as part of a two-book deal signed with publishing house Simon Pulse. She is also the founder of luxury fashion brand Blanc & Eclare, under which she launched a restaurant called Clareau at its flagship building in Seoul.