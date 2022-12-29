Ex-Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee pays tribute to Lemmy on anniversary of death

Former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee has paid tribute to Lemmy on the seventh anniversary of his death yesterday (December 28).

The legendary metal frontman passed away in 2015 at the age of 70, just two days after revealing that he had prostate cancer. His death certificate also confirmed that cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure also contributed to his passing. Motörhead disbanded shortly afterwards.

Now, Dee has reflected on the time that has passed since Lemmy died. “My Motörhead days are forever welded in to my backbone. It’s a huge part of who I am and the Motörhead family is as steady as a rock, forever,” he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Lemmy, I miss you and think about you a lot but I am quite certain you are rocking the house and raising hell wherever you are.”

My Motörhead days are forever welded in to my backbone. It's a huge part of who I am and the Motörhead family is as steady as a rock, forever. Lemmy, I miss you and think about you a lot but I am quite certain your are rocking the house and raising hell wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/lJ5SZ6OoeK — Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) December 28, 2022

Dee previously revealed that Lemmy had refused to quit touring in the weeks leading up to his death, even as his health was deteriorating. Motörhead had not long finished the first leg of a European tour at the time of his death and were set to play more dates in early 2016.

“We played the last show the 11th of December in Berlin, and he passed just two weeks later,” Dee said in an interview on the podcast Waste Some Time With Jason Green.

“And that tells you, the guy died with his boots on. Both me and Phil [Campbell, guitarist] were trying to talk him out of starting the second part of the European tour after Christmas. But there was no way in hell we could do that.”

He continued that he told Campbell: “‘Let’s not push him anyway. Let him decide what he wants to do. He knows best what he wants to do.’ And he wanted to be onstage.”

Advertisement

An expanded edition of Motörhead’s last album ‘Black Magic’, which was originally released in 2015, will be arriving on February 24. Titled ‘Seriously Bad Magic’, the collection boasts two previously unreleased cuts: ‘Greedy Bastards’ and ‘Bullet In Your Brain’.