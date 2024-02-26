Ex-NCT member Lucas Wong addresses scandalous past in new documentary: “Nothing can justify what I’ve done”

Lucas Wong, a former member of boybands NCT and WayV, has addressed his past controversies in a brand-new documentary titled Freeze.

Lucas Wong released part one of Freeze on February 24 to his newly opened YouTube channel, who appears to be making his return to the music industry as an artist under SM Entertainment. In the 22-minute clip, the Hong Kong-born K-pop idol addressed what he has been up to since he went on a hiatus from the industry in August 2021.

At the time, Wong was embroiled in controversy after a South Korean netizen claiming to be his ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her. Following the original post, a Chinese netizen had also come forward with similar allegations, claiming that the singer had been cheating on both users at the same time.

The Hong Kong-born idol later addressed the situation through a hand-written letter, where he apologised to “those who were hurt by my wrong behaviour”, while not directly referencing the controversy. He would later officially leave both NCT and his sub-unit WayV in May 2023 amid his hiatus.

The documentary opens with Wong going about a day in his life during his break from the spotlight, before he addresses the controversy that led to his hiatus and departure from NCT. He claims that the “incident” had changed his “personality and thoughts”, before going into detail about how his scandals had affected his mental health.

“I stayed only in my room for about six months, I didn’t want to do anything,” he said. “In all seriousness, my hair kept falling out. I didn’t even eat properly because I had no appetite. I had terrible thoughts; I was so sorry I wanted to die, because honestly it was all my fault.”

Although Wong did not go into specifics about regarding his controversy, he added that if he “had not done that, this wouldn’t have happened”. “Honestly, I did the things I did in the past because I really was out of my mind,” he continued.

“I haven’t been able to say this properly, [not] even once,” Wong added. “But I feel so sorry. I’ve done a terrible thing, I feel so sorry that I let everyone down. Nothing can justify what I’ve done. Now, my views have changed, I realised many bad things about myself.”

In addition to the documentary, SM Entertainment has also launched brand-new official accounts for Wong, seemingly to promote his possible future activities as a solo artist. However, no plans for Wong to release any music have been announced as of yet.