Ex-NMIXX singer Jini teases solo debut with ‘Bad Reputation’ video

Former NMIXX member Jini has released a performance video for her upcoming song ‘Bad Reputation’.

The new clip for ‘Bad Reputation’ features the K-pop idol performing the melancholic love song in a run-down apartment, before she’s joined by a troupe of back-up dancers.

“I promise to stay / Won’t get in the way / So, let me begin lettin’ you in, lettin’ you in / I’ve got a bad reputation with love / I love too little or a little too much,” Jini sings on the chorus.

‘Bad Reputation’ will appear on Jini’s upcoming debut solo EP, ‘An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove’, which will be released on October 11. The record will be led by the single ‘C’mon’, featuring American rapper Aminé.

Jini’s new EP will come months after she signed to her new agency, Abstract To Concrete (known then as United Artist Production) in April. Between her new record deal and the EP’s release, the singer also dropped a number of cryptic teasers.

Jini first made her debut in February as a member of the K-po girl group NMIXX. However, she would leave left both NMIXX and JYP Entertainment in December 2022. At the time, the K-pop agency said that Jini was leaving “due to personal circumstances”.

