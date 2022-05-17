Ex-NU’EST’s Hwang Min-hyun stars in new teaser for ‘Alchemy Of Souls’

South Korean cable network tvN has shared a first look into its upcoming drama Alchemy Of Souls, starring former NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Daeho, which appears to be loosely based on Korea’s Joseon era, Alchemy of Souls revolves around a group of nobles and warriors, whose fates become intertwined because of Hwanhonsool, a supernatural phenomenon involving the returned souls of the dead.

In the new clip, Minhyun’s character, Seo Yool, is introduced as he elegantly practices swordplay in an open field. The heir of the noble Seo family, Yool is described as a flawless character who is gifted with good looks, intelligence and talent in martial arts. However, he is also naive and harbours a crush on a secretive girl.

Also starring in the forthcoming series are Move To Heaven’s Lee Jae-wook as Jang Wook, a troublemaker from the noble Jang family with an unpleasant secret surrounding his birth, and Jung So-min (Monthly Magazine Home) as Mu-deok, an elite warrior trapped in a physically frail body. D.P actor Shin Seung-ho also appears as Go Won, the crown prince of Daeho.

Alchemy of Souls is penned by screenwriting duo Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Mi-ran), who whose previous works include massive his such as Hotel Del Luna (2019), A Korean Odyssey (2017) and The Master’s Sun (2013). The series is directed by Park Joon-hwa, who worked on the popular 2018 romantic-comedy What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

Alchemy of Souls is set to premiere on June 18 at 9:10pm KST, with additional episodes every Saturday and Sunday night, which is the time slot currently occupied by Our Blues. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.