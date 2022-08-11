Ex-Sheila On 7 drummer Brian Kresno Putra announces return of former band Tiket

Former Sheila On 7 drummer Brian Kresno Putra has announced the return of his previous band Tiket.

The band announced their return with the reveal of their new lineup with an Instagram post on August 10, revealing Brian alongside longtime Tiket singer Aqi Singgih and new additions in former GIGI bassist Opet Alatas and guitarist Arden Wiebowo. The band have yet to reveal any further plans, only writing in their caption; “A New Day… A New Blessing… A New Hope… Wish us luck…”

First formed by Brian and Aqi in 2000, Tiket are best known for their 2001 alt-rock hit ‘Abadilah’. The band would go on to release 7 albums including a 2013 ‘Best Of’ compilation, with their last album coming in the form of 2017’s ‘Istimewa’.

Listen to Tiket’s ‘Abadilah’ below.

Brian announced his departure from Sheila On 7 earlier this year on May 10 after 18 years together with the group. Sheila On 7 bassist and manager Adam Subarkah said that while it was unclear why the drummer decided to leave, the band had held a long discussion with Brian before determining that allowing him to leave was the best course of action.

Speculation that Brian had left the band began when the Sheila On 7 Instagram account posted a video of the band – without Brian – thanking fans on their 26th anniversary on May 8. Several commenters noticed the absence of the longtime member, who first joined the band as a touring drummer replacing founding member Anton Widiastanto in 2004 before officially joining Sheila On 7 in 2006.

Sheila On 7 have since unofficially revealed new drummer Bounty Ramdhan at the recent Jogja Volkswagen Festival.

Frontman Akhdiyat Duta Mojo also revealed at the festival that Sheila On 7 guitarist Eross Candra had written several new songs for the band during the pandemic. “I’m still waiting for the tracks, Eross has been keeping the songs he wrote over the past two years secret,” he shared, adding, “So let’s just wait and see what he has in store for us.”