Ex-Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dies aged 55

Johnny Solinger, former singer of US rock band Skid Row, has died aged 55.

The artist’s death comes just a month after he announced that he had been diagnosed with liver failure. He died on Saturday (June 26).

A statement from Skid Row announcing Solinger’s death read: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

Solinger announced his liver failure diagnosis in early May, and launched a GoFundMe campaign, asking fans for help with his medical bills.

On the fundraising page, he wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalised for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it.”

In the wake of his death, tributes are being paid on social media to the late singer. “RIP Singo. Get yourself a piece of pie with Scrappy,” Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan wrote on Instagram.

Slash‘s bassist Todd Kerns added: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my brother in music Johnny Solinger.

“He was a big, bold flash of life. He will be dearly missed. Keep the mic warm for me when I get up there so we can rock together once more.”

Solinger joined Skid Row back in 1999 before being fired in 2015. He appeared on some of the glam rock band’s most successful albums, including ‘Thickskin’ and ‘Revolutions Per Minute’.