Ex-Yeasayer band member Anand Wilder announces debut solo album and shares single

Ex-Yeasayer band member Anand Wilder has announced his debut solo album and shared new single ‘Delirium Passes’.

‘I Don’t Know My Words’ was written and recorded during lockdown in the singer’s New York apartment, according to Wilder.

“After some initial attempts at collaborating with outside musicians, I realised that I needed to have my hands on every aspect of recording my first solo effort,” he said in a press release. “So much of the pleasure of making this album was reigniting my childhood passion for challenging myself to pick up any instrument.”

He added that much of the album was inspired by his familial roots, particularly his mother, who was born in India. “Whatever we were doing, The Beatles, Cat Stevens, and Fairport Convention were playing in the house through these homemade speakers my father had wired. The lockdown brought all that back to me, and the music I began making translates that musical mood of my childhood for my family now. I wanted to go back to basics, back to songs. Light on electronics and experimentation, heavy on acoustics and vocals,” Wilder added.

You can view the first single from the record below.

Yeasayer split in December 2019 after releasing five studio albums: ‘All Hour Cymbals’ (2007), ‘Odd Blood’ (2010), ‘Fragrant World’ (2012), ‘Amen & Goodbye’ (2016) and 2019’s ‘Erotic Reruns’.

“We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time.” they said in a statement at the time.

“We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.”

‘I Don’t Know My Words’ is due for release early next year via Last Gang.