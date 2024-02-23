EXID, Apink producer Shinsadong Tiger dead at age 41

South Korean music producer Shinsadong Tiger, known for his work with EXID, Apink and more, has died. He was 41 years old.

The noted K-pop producer’s passing was reported today (February 23) by Yonhap News, as well as other South Korean media outlets, including TenAsia and Star News. He was reportedly found dead after an acquaintance paid him a visit after being uncontactable, though the exact circumstances of his passing have yet to be disclosed.

Shinsadong Tiger’s agency, TR Entertainment, has since confirmed the news in a brief statement to OSEN. “Shinsadong Tiger passed away today. Due to the sudden, tragic news, we are still confirming the details of the situation,” it said. “We will be able to make announcements about our position regarding funeral procedures and more at a later stage.”

Shinsadong Tiger – whose real name is Lee Ho-yang – has been a prominent producer and songwriter in the K-pop industry since the early-2000s. Lee was deeply involved in the production of many classic second and third generation K-pop hits, and was also best known as the man behind the creation of EXID and their viral song ‘Up & Down’.

Lee was also well-known for his work on numerous hits over the years with artists such as 4minute (‘Hot Issue’, ‘Who’s Next’), HyunA (‘Bubble Pop’, ‘Babe’), T-ARA (‘Roly Poly’, ‘Bo Peep Bo Peep’), Apink (‘No, No, No’, ‘Luv’) and more.

Other acts he has made music for include BEAST (now known as Highlight), MOMOLAND, CLC, DIA and VIXX, among others. Lee was also personally involved in the production and creation of fourth generation girl group TRI.BE, who debuted in 2021.