EXO announce 2024 ‘ONE’ fanmeeting event in Seoul

K-pop boyband EXO have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘ONE’ fanmeeting event in Seoul.

Today (February 26), EXO announced the details for their new 2024 ‘ONE’ fanmeeting event. It will take place at 2pm and 7pm on April 14 at the Inspire Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced shows will be available next Monday (March 4) for members of the EXO-L membership, and will run from 8pm until 11:59pm the same day. Notably, fans will only be able to purchase one ticket per show, according to ticketing merchant Melon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, general ticket sales will open on March 6 at 8pm KST, but are subject to availability based on the reminding tickets after the pre-sale. Tickets will only be available in one tier, costing KRW110,00.

The details for EXO’s 2024 ‘ONE’ fanmeeting event in Seoul are:

Date: April 14, 2024 at 2pm and 7pm

Venue: Seoul, South Korea, Inspire Arena

Ticket Price: KRW110,000 (inclusive of tax)

Ticket Pre-sale Date: March 4, 2024 at 8pm local time

Ticket General Sale Date: March 6, 2024 at 8pm local time

Ticketing Merchant: Melon

Concert Organiser: SM Entertainment / CJ ENM

In related news, EXO member Baekhyun previously announced his upcoming 2024 ‘Lonsdaleite’ Asia tour. It’ll kick off next month and feature shows in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong and more.

Meanwhile, Korean-American singer Ailee has announced her upcoming ‘I Am: Here’ concert, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.