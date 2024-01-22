EXO’s Baekhyun announces 2024 ‘Lonsdaleite’ Asia tour

EXO member Baekhyun has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘Lonsdaleite’ Asia tour.

Today (January 22), Baekhyun’s agency INB100 announced the EXO member’s upcoming 2024 Asia tour, titled ‘Lonsdaleite’, per Xportsnews. The tour will kick off in March with a two-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

‘Lonsdaleite’ will be Baekhyun’s first-ever solo in-person concert, following his online-only ‘Light’ show in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer will also be the youngest solo male artist to perform at the KSPO Dome, according to Kpop Herald.

Advertisement

Ticketing details for the Seoul concert and other dates of Baekhyun’s 2024 ‘Lonsdaleite’ Asia tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Baekhyun’s 2024 ‘Lonsdaleite’ Asia tour are:

March 2024

16: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

17: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

Baekhyun is currently on his 2024 ‘Snack Party’ fanmeeting tour in South Korea. The trek features four shows in the East Asian countries, including the cities of Seoul, Gwangju and Busan.

Earlier this month, Baekhyun announced the launch of his own agency called INB100. The EXO singer also signed two of his fellow bandmates, Chen and Xiumin to the label.

Notably, Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin were the three members of EXO who had filed to terminate their contracts with SM Entertainment in June 2023. The trio late dropped the suit after reportedly revolving their differences with K-pop agency over what was described as a “misunderstanding”.