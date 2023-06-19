EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen reportedly resolve contract dispute with SM Entertainment

EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen have reportedly revolved their differences with K-pop agency SM Entertainment over their contracts.

Today (June 19), South Korean news outlets Star News and Kpop Herald reported that SM Entertainment and EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen have worked out issues over the K-pop idols’ contracts.

Earlier this month, the trio had filed to terminate their contracts with the agency over alleged “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”. At the time, SM Entertainment had refuted claims made by the three EXO members, while alleging that “outside forces” have been cajoling its artists to violate the terms of their contracts.

Advertisement

According to a statement by SM Entertainment, per Star News, the two sides have managed to reach a mutually amicable agreement over the “misunderstanding” following careful discussions.

“The company and the three artists [have] promised to solidify their relationship in the future by going through a process of mutually equal discussions and corrections,” SM Entertainment said, as translated by Koreaboo.

The K-pop agency also said that there was no “outside forces” involved in the contract dispute between the company and its artists, and apologised for “causing concern with our [previous ] announcement”.

Meanwhile, EXO are set to make their long-awaited return in July with their new album ‘Exist’. The record will include the previously released single ‘Let Me In’, which featured inactive member Kai, who is currently serving his mandatory military service.

EXO are also currently working on a new reality show. Seven members of EXO – namely Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun – were recently spotted together at Gimpo Airport by Dispatch, following an announcement for the show by SM Entertainment.