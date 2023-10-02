EXO’s Chanyeol announces 2023 ‘The Eternity’ fancon tour in Asia

EXO member Chanyeol has announced his upcoming 2023 ‘The Eternity’ fancon tour in Asia.

Chanyeol’s upcoming 2023 ‘The Eternity’ fancon tour in Asia was announced over the weekend on EXO’s official Twitter account, in partnership with organiser APlanet Entertainment.

The K-pop idol’s upcoming Asia tour currently features three shows in the cities of Taipei, Bangkok and Hong Kong this November. It is currently unclear if more dates will be added to the tour.

Advertisement

Ticketing and venue details for Chanyeol’s upcoming 2023 ‘The Eternity’ fancon tour in Asia has yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Chanyeol’s 2023 ‘The Eternity’ fancon tour in Asia are:

NOVEMBER

04: Taipei, Taiwan

18: Bangkok, Thailand

25: Hong Kong, China

Last month, fellow EXO member D.O. released his second mini-album, ‘Expectation’. In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Sara Delgado said that the record “feels like the natural continuation” of his debut solo release, ‘Empathy’.

In other touring news, K-pop festival HallyuPopFest Macau 2023 has been cancelled, organiser AEG Presents Asia has announced. The two-date festival was set to be headlined by NCT Dream and SHINee.

At the same time, AEG Presents Asia also announced that HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 has been “postponed indefinitely”. The show would have been headlined by Big Bang‘s Taeyang.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter Junny has announced his 2023 ‘blanc’ tour, featuring four shows across Asia this November. Check out the full list of dates here.