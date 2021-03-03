EXO’s Chanyeol covers Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Boy’ for upcoming film

Chanyeol of boy group EXO has covered Billie Eilish’s hit song ‘Bad Guy’ for the upcoming movie, The Box.

The upcoming movie’s trailer, released onMonday (March 1), featured the K-pop idol performing a snippet from his upcoming rendition of the Billboard hit. Chanyeol will portray the role of aspiring singer Ji Hoon, who can only sing if he wears a box on his head, alongside actor Jo Dal-hwan.

Watch the trailer for The Box here.

Coming this spring, The Box follows Ji Hoon and washed-up music producer Min Soo as they embark on a memorable musical journey together. This jukebox film is directed by Yang Jung-woong, the executive producer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, while Ecobridge serves as its music director.

The 28-year-old EXO idol made his big screen in the 2015 film, Salut d’Amour. The following year, he snagged the leading man role for So I Married an Anti-fan, starring alongside Yuan Shanshan and Seohyun. He also made appearances in a number of drama series, including Missing 9 in 2017 and Memories of the Alhambra in 2018.

Chanyeol is set to serve his mandatory military service beginning on March 29. He will be the fifth EXO member to enter the military, following Xiumin, D.O., Suho, and Chen.