EXO’s Chanyeol to hold fanmeeting event in Manila this December

South Korean singer Chanyeol of K-pop boyband EXO will hold a fanmeeting event in Manila, Philippines this December.

EXO member Chanyeol’s upcoming fanmeeting event in Manila, Philippines will be held in collaboration with local retail brand Penshoppe. The K-pop idol became an ambassador for the brand this April.

At the time, Penshoppe brand director Brandon Liu said in a press release that the singer’s “upbeat energy, unmatchable creativity in both fashion and music and unique charm make him the perfect ambassador to represent Penshoppe”

Chanyeol’s upcoming Manila fanmeeting in partnership with Penshoppe will be held on December 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

EXO’s CHANYEOL is coming back to the Philippines for @PENSHOPPE’s Fanmeet on December 16, 2023 @ Mall of Asia Arena 😍🍒 More details soon… pic.twitter.com/at60j7BK71 — Manila Concert Scene (@manilaconcerts) October 21, 2023

Penshoppe has also teased the upcoming event on its official Twitter account, featuring archival footage of Chanyeol at previous photo and video shoots for the brand.

You heard it right, fam: TEAM #PENSHOPPE's CHANYEOL is coming to Manila! 🍒🎁 Give him some ❤️ and we'll give you all the juicy deets real soon! Turn on your post notifs 🤳 #PENSHOPPExCHANYEOL #CHANYEOL #Chanyeol_GoodEnough #찬열_그래도돼 pic.twitter.com/glCWBcy9Wv — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) October 21, 2023

Next month, Chanyeol will embark on his three-date 2023 ‘The Eternity’ fancon tour in Asia, featuring shows in Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong. Click the link for more details of his upcoming tour.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment recently debunked a report about Chanyeol and fellow EXO member Sehun allegedly signing with a different agency for their solo activities.

However, the label also confirmed that EXO’s D.O. would be leaving the label after 11 years following the expiration of his current contract in early-November. Thereafter, the singer will join a “newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager”.