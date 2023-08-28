NewsMusic News

EXO’s Chanyeol announces October fan meeting in Manila

In collaboration with cosmetics brand Ever Bilena

By Gladys Yeo
exo chanyeol manila
EXO's Chanyeol. Credits: SM Entertainment.

EXO member Chanyeol will be heading to Manila this October for a solo fan meeting event.

On August 26, Filipino cosmetics brand Ever Bilena announced that it will be holding the K-pop idol’s ‘Chanyeol for Ever Bilena – Fun Meet in Manila’ fan meeting. The event will take place on October 1 at the PICC Plenary Hall.

Tickets to the event will be sold via ‘Fun Meet Kits’ on SM Beauty and Ever Bilena’s Shopee accounts.

Advertisement

Chanyeol was first announced as Ever Bilena’s first international and male ambassador earlier this month. “Chanyeol’s world-class appeal makes him a great representative for Ever Bilena,” said the brand’s Chief and Sales Marketing Officer Denise Sy, per Manila Bulletin.

She added: “The multi-hyphenate and multi-talented idol is not only a singer and a rapper, but also a guitarist, an actor, a great cook, and a philanthropist. His heart and positive personality is both aspirational and relatable to Ever Bilena users.”

Last month, EXO released their seventh studio album ‘Exist’ and its title track ‘Cream Soda’, marking their first group record in two years. While member Kai participated in the release, he was unable to appear in the music video for ‘Cream Soda’ due to his military enlistment.

In other K-pop news, HallyuPopFest has announced that the festival will be returning to Singapore for the first time since 2019 with a one-day concert in November. The lineup for the event includes Taeyang, Kwon Eun-bi, Kepler, SF9 and DKZ.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement