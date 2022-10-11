EXO’s Chen announces solo comeback with ‘Last Scene’ later this month

EXO vocalist Chen will soon be making a solo return with his third mini-album ‘Last Scene’.

On October 11 at Midnight KST, the idol announced via EXO’s official Twitter account that he would soon be releasing his third solo mini-album, along with an abstract drawing of a person sitting between a field and a forest. Titled ‘Last Scene’, the record is due out on October 31 at 6PM KST.

Advertisement

‘Last Scene’ will mark Chen’s first comeback since being discharged from two years of military service earlier this year. While the singer had released a handful of OSTs for K-dramas shortly before and after his enlistment, his last official solo comeback had been his October 2019 mini-album ‘Dear My Dear’.

That record, which was led by the single ‘Shall We?’, came just six months after his debut mini-album ‘April, and a Flower’, was released earlier that same year.

Earlier in July, Chen made an appearance at K-pop festival HallyuPopFest London 2022, closing the first night of the concert. In a recap of the event, NME’s Rhian Daly praised the singer, writing that Chen “puts his goosebump-inducing vocals at the centre of attention as he stands alone on the stage, looking like he’s pouring every ounce of emotion in his body into the songs.”

In other EXO news, fellow main vocalist D.O. is set to release an original solo track titled ‘Bite’ later this month for the soundtrack of his ongoing K-drama series Bad Prosecutor, in which he stars as the lead character.