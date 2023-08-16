Chen to hold wedding in October, three years after his marriage polarised EXO fans

EXO vocalist Chen will be holding a wedding ceremony this October – three years after he revealed he would be getting married, to great controversy.

The news was confirmed by SM Entertainment on August 16. The agency added that Chen had not been able to have a wedding “due to his circumstances,” per KoreaJoongAngDaily.

The singer first announced he would be marrying his girlfriend in January 2020 – a reveal that polarised fans, some of whom took to the streets of Seoul in protest, demanding that Chen leave the group. Meanwhile, other fans trended hashtags in support of the idol.

The couple now have two children together, a daughter born in April 2020 and a second child in January 2022.

Chen will also drop his first Japanese-language solo album ‘Polaris’, led by the single ‘Light Of My Life’, tomorrow (August 17). Following its release, the singer will kick off his ‘Polaris’ Japan tour with a concert in Nagoya over the weekend, followed by shows in Yokohama, Osaka, Oyakama and Kitakyushu.

Prior to this, Chen’s last solo release was his third mini-album ‘Last Scene’, released last November. In an interview with NME, the singer shared that he took to time to “reflect and wonder what love means to me” while working on the record.

“To me, [love is] something that is without extravagant, pretentious decoration – something that is raw and on its own and somewhat organic,” he said.

In June, Chen and his EXO bandmates Baekhyun and Xiumin filed to terminate their contracts with SM Entertainment, citing alleged “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”. The two sides later came to a mutual agreement following discussions. The trio remained with the agency and participated in EXO’s July comeback with their ‘Exist’ album.

Last week, Baekhyun went live on Instagram to announce that he had founded his own company, tentatively named One Signature, with a friend. He also said that SM was aware of and supported his decision, and that he intends to remain with the agency.

However, SM later released a statement saying that it “had never heard anything” about Baekhyun’s new company. “Although we are flustered [by the sudden news], we trust that [Baekhyun] will keep the promises he made during our mutual agreement,” it said at the time.