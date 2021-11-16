EXO’s Chen and his wife reportedly expecting second child

EXO member Chen and his wife are reportedly expecting their second child.

On November 16, South Korean news outlet Newsen reported that Chen’s wife is currently pregnant with their second child. SM Entertainment later confirmed the news through a statement released on Xportsnews.

The news comes almost a year after Chen welcomed his first child with his non-celebrity wife on April 2020. Earlier that same year, the idol took fans by surprise when he announced his marriage through a handwritten letter in January. As of writing, Chen is currently serving in the military and is expected to be discharged in 2022.

The idol made his debut as part of EXO in 2012, who released their first mini-album ‘Mama’ in both Korean and Chinese that same year. Their most recent music release was June’s ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ special album, which featured a title track of the same name.

In related EXO news, member Kai has officially unveiled details for his forthcoming solo comeback, including a release date and the project’s title. The project is titled ‘Peaches’ and will be released on November 30 at 6pm KST, according to teasers posted through EXO‘s official social media accounts.

Kai is the second EXO member to release solo music this year, following D.O’s long-awaited solo debut in July with ‘공감 (Empathy)’.