EXO tease upcoming comeback with new spoiler video

K-pop boyband EXO have confirmed that they will be making a comeback for later this year in a newly released spoiler video.

In celebration of their ninth anniversary, the group released a spoiler video titled “L-1485 SPOILER” where they dropped hints about their upcoming comeback. In the clip, members D.O., Xiumin, Baekhyun, Kai, Sehun and Chanyeol showcase the aircraft-inspired set for the music video they are currently filming.

While exploring the set, the group revealed that the new release will follow the story of the video for their 2017 hit ‘Power’. “The story is, in ‘Power’, we all went our separate ways. But we are now back together,” D.O. explained.

D.O. also offered a sneak peek of the choreography, performming some of the dance moves while a snippet of the song played on the background. “This much spoiler is fine for EXO. I hope you all stay very excited for EXO’s album,” Baekhyun said.

“For the first time in a while, all the members came together to film a music video. I’m so happy that I get to show even a little bit of it like this,” Kai added. The upcoming comeback, targeted to drop in the first half of the year, according to their agency SM Entertainment, will be the first release to feature Xiumin and D.O. since they complete their mandatory military service in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Last month, Star News reported that EXO had been working on an album in celebration of their debut anniversary. Meanwhile, Chanyeol enlisted for his mandatory military service on March 29, with Baekhyun set to enlist in May.

Baekhyun also recently dropped his third mini-album ‘Bambi’. The six-track record received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Rhian Daly, who said that the singer “delves into different facets of R&B, gliding gently from one sultry spin on the genre to the next”.