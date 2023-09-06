EXO’s D.O. fined for indoor smoking after being reported by a netizen

South Korean singer D.O., a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, has been fined for indoor smoking.

Last month, EXO released a video on YouTube that captured the boyband backstage at MBC’s TV chart show Music Core. In the clip, D.O. was allegedly spotted smoking an electronic cigarette indoors.

Yesterday (September 5), an anonymous South Korean netizen claimed to have reported the K-pop idol for indoor smoking on the online forum Pann Nate. The netizen also claimed that D.O. had been fined over the report.

The Mapo Public Health Center has since confirmed that D.O. has received a fine for smoking indoors, in a statement to Newsen and as translated by Soompi.

“Office buildings, factories and multi-purpose buildings with a floor area of 1,000 square meters or more [are] entirely non-smoking areas. Violating this regulation can incur a fine of up to 100,000 won (approximately US$75),” the agency clarified. “Smoking inside the broadcasting company building constitutes a violation.

“Although [D.O.] and his agency have explained that he was using a nicotine-free electronic cigarette, they were unable to provide evidence of the said product being nicotine-free in the product’s ingredient description and instructions,” the Mapo Public Health Center added.

“Consequently, a fine was imposed,” it confirmed. “The individual involved has pledged to faithfully comply with the law as a public figure in the future.”