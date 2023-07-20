EXO to hold ‘Glow to You’ meet and greet event in Jakarta

K-pop boyband EXO are set to hold a meet and greet event called ‘Glow to You’ in Jakarta this August.

EXO’s upcoming ‘Glow to You’ meet and greet will be held on August 23 at Jakarta’s Beach City International Stadium, in partnership with beauty brand Scarlett Whitening, which was founded by Indonesian actress. The boyband were previously announced as the brand’s newest “glow ambassador” in mid-June 2023.

According to the newly released poster for the event, only six of the boyband’s nine members will be in attendance, namely: Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, D.O. and Chanyeol. More details for the event are set to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Of the two remaining Korean members, Kai will not be able to join due to his military enlistment, which started this May. Meanwhile, no reason was given for Sehun‘s absence from the poster. However, he is expected to enlist in the South Korean military sometime this year as well.

Meanwhile, the ninth EXO member Lay has largely been on hiatus from the group since 2017. Notably, he was not announced as an ambassador for the brand back in June alongside the rest of EXO, and most recently did not join the boyband for their latest comeback, the full-length album ‘Exist’.

Lay had left long-time label SM Entertainment, which is home to EXO and its remaining members, in April 2022. The singer last joined the group for a new music release in 2021 for ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’.