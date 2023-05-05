EXO’s Kai to hold free fan meeting ahead of military enlistment

EXO member Kai will be holding a free fan meeting event in Seoul next week, ahead of his military enlistment.

On May 4, SM Entertainment announced that the EXO singer would be holding a free fan meeting at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul next week, following the news of his sudden military enlistment. The event will be held on May 9 at 7pm KST, just two days before Kai is set to enlist.

“As the venue has limited space, the event will be free with pre-registration being accepted from members of [EXO’s] official paid fan club [EXO-L-ACE 3, ACE 2]. For those who are unable to be with us, it will be broadcast live on EXO’s YouTube channel,” said the K-pop label, per Soompi.

“As this is a space prepared for those who love Kai to be with him, we ask for your understanding even if there are many shortcomings,” added SM Entertainment.

The announcement of Kai’s upcoming fan meeting comes just a day after the idol and his agency shared that he would be enlisting on May 11.

Despite plans for the idol to release new music with EXO later this year, following bandmate Baekhyun’s recent return from his own enlistment, SM claimed that he was summoned to enlist earlier than anticipated “due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration”, per Soompi.

“In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans,” SM Entertainment said at the time.