Watch the teaser for Kai’s upcoming music video for ‘Peaches’

Kai of EXO has shared a dreamy new teaser for his upcoming single ‘Peaches’.

The clip opens with the K-pop idol lazing under a peach tree while dressed in a gauzy white outfit inspired by tradition Korean clothing. “Baby close your eyes / Just feel it,” he sings, he reaches out to pick a fruit from the tree. The teaser also includes scenes of the singer dancing on sets that draw influence from Korean architecture and art.

‘Peaches’ is the title track of Kai’s sophomore mini-album of the same name ‘Peaches’ is due out tomorrow (November 30) at 6pm KST. The six-track record will also mark exactly one year since Kai made his solo debut in 2020 with his first mini-album ‘KAI (开)’.

Kai’s return was first confirmed by his label, SM Entertainment last month, after South Korean news site SPOTV News reported on October 26 that the singer had been preparing for a “solo album” and is expected to return sometime in “late November”.

Kai also currently stars in Netflix’s new reality show New World, alongside SUPER JUNIOR‘s Heechul, Lee Seung-gi, Park Na-rae, Eun Ji-won and Jo Bo-ah. The show follows the celebrities as they find ways to earn virtual currency on a utopian island before their stay draws to a close.

“I’ve felt something that I’ve never felt before. I knew that I would have fun, and felt like I could show people a different side of myself through the show,” he said during a press conference for the series. “There were moments when I would think to myself, ‘I didn’t know if I have this in me’. It was a very refreshing and fun experience.”