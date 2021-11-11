EXO’s Kai reveals title, release date for upcoming second solo mini-album

Kai has officially unveiled details for his forthcoming solo comeback, including a release date and the project’s title.

At midnight KST earlier today (November 11), the K-pop idol announced his upcoming sophomore mini-album through his boyband EXO‘s official social media accounts. The project is titled ‘Peaches’ and will be released on November 30 at 6pm KST.

November 30 will also be exactly one year after Kai made his solo debut in 2020 with his first mini-album ‘KAI (开)’. That record featured the title track ‘Mmmh’, which peaked at NUmber 26 on the Gaon Digital Chart, and five other B-side tracks.

His forthcoming comeback was first confirmed by his label SM Entertainment last month, after South Korean news site SPOTV News reported on October 26 that the singer had been preparing for a “solo album” and is expected to return sometime in “late November”.

Kai is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series New World, alongside SUPER JUNIOR‘s Heechul, Lee Seung-gi, Park Na-rae, Eun Ji-won and Jo Bo-ah.

Meanwhile, EXO’s most recent music release was their June ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ special album, which featured a title track of the same name. Meanwhile D.O made his long-awaited solo debut in July this year.

Kai is also part of SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM, alongside fellow EXO member Baekhyun, NCT‘s Mark, Taeyong, Ten and Lucas, as well as SHINee singer Taemin. The group’s most recent single was ‘We DO’, which dropped in April.