EXO’s Kai to make solo comeback in March

EXO member and soloist Kai is set to release new music next month.

On February 14, SPOTVNews reported that the idol would be releasing a new album in March. The news was later confirmed by SM Entertainment, which shared that Kai’s upcoming record will arrive in the middle of the month.

“Kai is planning on releasing a new solo album in mid-March. Please anticipate it a lot,” said the agency, per Soompi. Details such as its title, release date and tracklist will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

The upcoming record will mark Kai’s first solo material since his sophomore mini-album ‘Peaches’, led by the single of the same name, arrived in November 2021. In a four-star review of the release, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the singer “expands the world he’s created and adds maturity, a streak of danger and just a hint of vulnerability” on the record.

Kai first debuted as a member of SM Entertainment boyband EXO in 2012, and later went on to join the label’s supergroup SuperM in 2019 with bandmate Baekhyun. In November 2020, Kai released his first solo mini-album ‘KAI (开)’, which was led by the title track ‘Mmmh’.

In other EXO news, vocalist Baekhyun officially completed his mandatory military service last week, and celebrated his return with a special livestream on the boyband’s official YouTube channel. During the livestream, the singer revealed plans to hold a solo concert sometime this year.