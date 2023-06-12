EXO unveil pensive music video for new song ‘Let Me In’

EXO have dropped a music video for their new song titled ‘Let Me In’, the pre-release single from their upcoming album ‘Exist’.

Today (June 12) at 6pm KST, the K-pop boyband unveiled a cinematic music video for their pre-release single ‘Let Me In’. The new ballad marks EXO’s first music release as a group in two years, since 2021’s ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’.

In the new visual, the boyband appear in pairs through a series of picturesque settings, slowly finding their way towards one another as a meteor strikes the Earth. Upon finding each other, time seems to go backwards, sending the meteor back into space.

“Want to drift off in your soft embrace / If possible, hold me and let me in / ‘Cause it’s blue, your eyes / Gotta let me in, you’re the ocean / Everyday I wait,” they sing in the chorus.

The new release includes members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, who announced last week that they would be terminating their contracts with SM Entertainment, alleging “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”. Kai, who is currently serving his mandatory military term, also appears in the music video.

Despite the trio’s ongoing dispute with SM Entertainment, they have shared their intentions to remain a part of the boyband. ‘Exist’ will be released on July 10 at 6pm KST, though it is still unclear if the contract dispute will have any effect on the group’s promotional schedules.

The upcoming release was initially set to be the first release EXO would be able to promote together in several years, following several members’ recent return from military service.

However, SM Entertainment announced in early May that Kai had been summoned to enlist earlier than anticipated, claiming that this was due to “a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration”.