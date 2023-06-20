EXO-SC announce Bangkok stop of ‘Back to Back’ fancon tour

Sehun and Chanyeol of K-pop boyband EXO are set to visit the Thai capital of Bangkok this August.

Sehun and Chanyeol, who make up the K-pop boyband’s sub-unit EXO-SC, will be bringing their ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour to Bangkok, Thailand on August 5 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Event organiser SM True announced the tour date yesterday (June 19) on its official Twitter page. General sales for the Bangkok stop of EXO-SC’s ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour will kick off on July 8 from 11am local time at allticket.com.

Advertisement

Pre-sale for the tour stop will also be available on July 7 from 7pm to 8pm local time for SM True Membership holders. The organiser also noted that only members who have “verified and completed their status between 2 July 2022 and 30 June 2023” will be given access to the pre-sale.

🔥 It’s time for EXO-SC! SM True brings the amazing duo EXO-SC across the borderline to get closer to you in their highly anticipated first-ever special fancon in Thailand. EXO-SC BACK TO BACK FANCON IN BANGKOK ⏰ Saturday 5 August 2023 | 7PM 📍 Queen Sirikit National… pic.twitter.com/1o2bw695ZU — SM True (@SMTrueThailand) June 19, 2023

EXO-SC first kicked-off their ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour on February 4, with a show at Jakarta’s Beach City International Stadium. In May, they also made stops in the Southeast Asian cities of Singapore, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

EXO-SC first made their debut in 2019 with the mini-album ‘What A Life’, featuring the single of the same name. In 2020, they dropped their first full-length album ‘1 Billion Views’.

Meanwhile, EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen have reportedly revolved their contract dispute with K-pop agency SM Entertainment over their contracts. Earlier this month, the trio had filed to terminate their contracts with the agency over alleged “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”