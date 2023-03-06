EXO-SC to tour Singapore, Manila and Kuala Lumpur this year

EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun are set to visit the Southeast Asian cities of Singapore, Manila and Kuala Lumpur later this year.

The duo, who make up the K-pop boyband’s sub-unit EXO-SC, will be appearing in the three cities as part of their ongoing ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour.

Chanyeol and Sehun will make their first stop in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on May 14 at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC). The pair will then head to Singapore on May 17 for a show at The Star Theatre, before wrapping things up in Manila on May 20 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ticketing details for all three locations have yet to be unveiled, but are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

EXO-SC first kicked-off their ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour on February 4, with a show at Jakarta’s Beach City International Stadium. It is currently unknown if there will be dates on EXO-SC’s ‘Back To Back’ fancon tour.

EXO-SC first made their debut in 2019 with the mini-album ‘What A Life’, featuring the single of the same name. In 2020, they dropped their first full-length album ‘1 Billion Views’.

Meanwhile, eight members of EXO are set to mark 11th anniversary of their debut with a fan meeting in Seoul next month.

Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Suho and Xiumin will participate in the event, which is called 2023 EXO Fanmeeting “’EXO’ Clock”. A fanclub pre-sale will begin on March 6, 8pm KST, while general sale begins March 8, 8pm KST. Get tickets here via Yes24.