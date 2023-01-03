EXO-SC to hold Jakarta fanmeet in February

EXO-SC will be coming to Indonesia later in February for a fanmeet.

The EXO sub-unit – comprising Sehun and Chanyeol – is scheduled to visit Jakarta as part of the BACK TO BACK FANCON event. The event will take place on 4 February at Beach City International Stadium.

Indonesian EXO-L, are you ready for EXO-SC BACK TO BACK FANCON in Jakarta?

✔ Event date : 4 February 2023

✔ Venue : Beach City International Stadium pic.twitter.com/uDMfgDsKKl — iMe ID (@ime_indonesia) January 2, 2023

Regular tickets range from IDR 1,000,000 to 2,100,000. Platinum seating areas go for IDR 2,300,000, while VIP seating ranges from IDR 2,600,000 to 3,000,000. Tickets will be available from 6 January at noon via tiket.com.

Sehun last held a Jakarta fanmeet in November. Taking place at Central Park Mall for a product launch event for local skincare brand Whitelab, the event was cut short minutes after the idol’s arrival due to crowd safety and overcrowding concerns.

The duo earlier performed on New Year’s Day for SM Entertainment’s globally livestreamed winter concert, SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE @ KWANGYA. The show presented an extensive line-up featuring artists across the company’s four generations, including members from Red Velvet, EXO, Girls’ Generation, aespa, NCT, SHINee, Super Junior, TVXQ!, as well as soloists such as Kangta and BoA.

The sub-unit most recently released their debut album, ‘1 Billion Views’, in 2020. The record followed the 2019 project ‘What A Life’, and included appearances from Moon Sujin, PENOMECO, indie pop group 10cm, and Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko.