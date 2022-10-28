EXO’s Suho releases ‘Call Me a Freak’ for ‘Bad Prosecutor’, the K-drama starring his bandmate D.O.

EXO member Suho has released ‘Call Me a Freak’, his contribution to the soundtrack for ongoing K-drama series Bad Prosecutor.

The visual released yesterday (October 27) shows Suho recording the track, interspersed with clips featuring fellow EXO member D.O., who is one of the leads of the drama. “I have no hesitation / Yeah, please call me a freak / I am the type that doesn’t care about others,” Suho sings in the chorus.

‘Call Me a Freak’ is the fourth track released as part of Bad Prosecutor’s soundtrack, and the second song for the drama to be performed by an EXO member. D.O. recorded the original track ‘Bite’ for the series, marking the first time the idol had contributed to a television drama soundtrack as a soloist.

Bad Prosecutor stars D.O. as Jin Jung, a hot-headed but effective prosecutor known for his poor manners and unconventional working methods. Starring opposite him is actress Lee Se-hee (Hospital Playlist 2), who plays his professional, cool-headed colleague Shin Ah-ra.

The 12-episode series is currently airing on KBS2 and Viu (in selected countries) on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

In other EXO-related news, vocalist Chen is set to release his third mini-album ‘Last Scene’ early next week. Chen’s forthcoming record will be his first solo comeback since he was discharged from two years of military service earlier this year.

Although the idol had contributed to a handful of K-drama OSTs before and after his enlistment, his last official comeback was mini-album ‘Dear My Dear’, released on October 2019.