EXO’s Suho to make solo comeback next month

EXO member Suho is set to release new solo music next month, his label SM Entertainment has confirmed.

South Korean media outlet News1 reported yesterday (March 10) that the K-pop would be releasing his second solo album next month. The report has since been confirmed by his label SM Entertainment, in a new statement to MyDaily.

“Suho is preparing a solo album with the aim of making a comeback in April,” SM Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi. The upcoming project will mark Suho’s first solo release since he made his solo debut in March 2020 with the mini-album ‘Self-Portrait’.

The confirmation by SM Entertainment also follows a cryptic tweet that Suho had posted in late-February. The eerie clip featured creepy black-and-white shots of clocks, suits and a mysterious wardrobe in the middle of a fog-filled forest.

His impending return to music also comes shortly after the EXO leader was discharged from mandatory military conscription last month, following a two-year service. Following the conclusion of his service, Suho spoke to Rolling Stone in a recent interview about several goals for his future.

“Squid Game became popular while I was gone,” he pointed out. “I thought about how now that Korea and our actors have captured the world’s attention, it would give me a bigger chance to star in a Hollywood movie.”

Meanwhile, bandmate Sehun’s latest film, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, has been released globally on Netflix, after originally premiering in South Korean theatres on January 26. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2014 film The Pirates, has since gone on to become the first Korean film to record a million viewers this year.