EXO member Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19

Xiumin from South Korean boyband EXO has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On August 5, the idol’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the singer’s positive diagnosis in a statement to Osen. The agency shared that the idol had had previously tested negative on July 29, ahead of practice for his upcoming musical, Hadestown. However, he underwent a second test on August 4 following the emergence of COVID-19 symptoms, and was officially diagnosed the following day.

The agency shared that Xiumin has halted all scheduled activities and is complying with the relevant public health guidelines while he recovers. Consequently, the members of EXO as well as agency staff have been tested for COVID-19, and are now isolating themselves while waiting for results.

“This information has been relayed to all of the broadcast programs that Xiumin is a part of. The staff members and some of the cast members of the musical Hadestown, who Xiumin practiced with recently, will also be tested for COVID-19,” wrote SM Entertainment, as translated by Soompi.

“Xiumin has immediately halted all scheduled activities and will actively follow the process and guidance given by health authorities,” the agency added. “We apologise for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best for the health and safety of all our artists and staff while strictly following health guidelines.”

The EXO member is the latest case of COVID-19 in South Korea’s entertainment industry, after the nation began facing another wave of the coronavirus in July. According to Yonhap News Agency, actor Ji Chang-wook, members of the boyband TREASURE and model Han Hye-jin also recently tested positive.

Additionally, BtoB member Minhyuk was recently discharged from a two-week hospital stay after testing positive for COVID-19. The rapper also held a live broadcast where he urged fans to “be careful” about the spread of the virus.