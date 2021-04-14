Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has begun treatment after cancer diagnosis

Tom Hunting, drummer for thrash legends Exodus, has revealed he has begun treatment after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

In a statement issued on the band’s Facebook page yesterday (April 13), Hunting said that the gastric tumour was diagnosed in his upper stomach back in February.

“I’m making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out.

“I’m not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I’ve learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it’s a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it’s empowering, and you’re 1 step closer to killing it,” Hunting wrote.

Hunting went on to say that he “feels great physically”, joking that he plans to “beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money”.

“I’ve had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I’m ready for the fight! We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I’m stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon!”

With our never ending support for our bandmate, friend and brother. We Love You. Tom Hunting has revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Today Tom begins his treatment and hopes his story helps raise awareness. Tom's statement:https://t.co/eLeMKXDhY0 pic.twitter.com/a0e7hLFBdi — Exodus (@ExodusAttack) April 13, 2021

Hunting is a founding member of Exodus, having formed the California outfit back in 1979. Despite having departed numerous times, he is currently the only original member of the band, who are currently set to release their 11th studio album, ‘Persona Non Grata’, in June of this year.

Earlier this month, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt said he had tested positive for coronavirus, but that many of his symptoms had already subsided.