EXO’s D.O in talks to star in lead role for new drama

EXO vocalist D.O is currently in discussions to star in a lead role for a brand-new Korean television series.

South Korean media outlet SPOTV News first reported on August 13 that the ‘Rose’ singer had been offered a lead role in an upcoming drama series titled True Swordsmanship (literal title).

D.O’s agency, SM Entertainment, responded in a statement later that day confirming that the star had “received an offer to star in the new drama True Swordsmanship“, adding that he is currently “positively reviewing” it, according to translations by Soompi.

If successful, True Swordsmanship will be D.O’s first lead role in a television series since 2018’s 100 Days My Prince, where he starred opposite Nam Ji-hyun. His role in 100 Days My Prince had earned him the Most Popular Actor award at the 2019 Baeksang Arts Awards. He first made his acting debut in 2014 as a supporting character in the hit drama series It’s Okay, That’s Love, before going on to star in various shows and films.

The actor-singer also recently made his solo debut with his first mini-album ‘공감 (Empathy)’ just last month, which was awarded four stars in a glowing review by NME’s Sofiana Ramli, who described the record as “an excellent, unblemished body of work full of emotions from one of the most underrated K-pop vocalists of this generation”.

“It might have taken D.O. nearly a decade to release his solo album, but ‘Empathy’ is certainly well worth the wait,” she wrote. “Hopefully it signals that D.O.’s musical journey is only just beginning.”