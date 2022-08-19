EXO’s Lay Zhang, 9m88 and more to perform at Asian-led MetaMoon Music Festival in New York this November

Chinese singer Lay Zhang of the K-pop boyband EXO and Taiwanese jazz-pop act 9m88 have been announced as two performers for the upcoming MetaMoon Music Festival in New York.

Organisers Live Nation are billing the MetaMoon Music Festival as a “festival and cultural experience” to “celebrate the Asian American diaspora”, and will also feature performances from Asian artists such as Karencici, ØZI and Sury Su, who will be performing in the US for the first time. American rapper-comedian MC Jin has been announced as the host for the festival, which will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 26.

The organisers have promised more acts will be announced soon.

Tickets are available online at Seat Geek starting at $68 each, with mosh pit tickets available at $398. Get your tickets here.

In a statement to NME, Live Nation Philippines teased that the festival will also make its way to Manila for a physical event, though further information is currently unknown.

Lay Zhang’s most recent solo release came in the form of the single ‘Jiu (酒)’, which was released earlier this year in April and followed his November 2021 single ‘Bee With You’.

‘Bee With You’ is the follow-up to Lay’s October 2021 EP, ‘East’, which featured the songs ‘Flying Apsaras’ and ‘Samadhi Real Fire’. Earlier that year, the singer also released his fifth studio album ‘Producer’, which featured the song ‘Joker’.

He has released several collaborations this year, including a collaborative EP titled ‘Dawn to Dusk’ with California-based rapper 24KGoldn in February. Lay Zhang also released a song celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA titled ‘Time to Shine’ featuring former NBA player Nicholas Aaron Young.

In June 2021, Lay reunited with EXO, contributing to the boyband’s special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’. It was his appearance on an EXO project since 2018’s ‘Don’t Mess Up My Tempo’.

The lineup for MetaMoon Music Festival so far is:

Lay Zhang

9m88

Karencici

ØZI

Sury Sue