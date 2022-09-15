EXO’s Lay Zhang confirms concerts in Singapore and Malaysia

EXO member Lay Zhang has announced that he will be performing in Singapore and Malaysia.

The K-pop idol broke the news on social media earlier today (September 15), sharing a visual on Twitter. The post did not include concrete details for the concerts, such as the respective dates, venues and ticketing information.

It is also currently unclear if more shows across Southeast Asia will be announced as part of Lay Zhang’s Grand Line 2: Infinite Lands tour.

Captain Lay’s @layzhang solo tour “Grand Line 2: Infinite Lands" has officially set sail! Get on board together and get ready to go! pic.twitter.com/wjwQWQULii — Lay Zhang Studio (@lay_studio) September 15, 2022

Lay Zhang’s most recent solo release came in the form of the single ‘Jiu (酒)’, which was released earlier this year in April and followed his November 2021 single ‘Bee With You’.

‘Bee With You’ is the follow-up to Lay’s October 2021 EP, ‘East’, which featured the songs ‘Flying Apsaras’ and ‘Samadhi Real Fire’. Earlier that year, the singer also released his fifth studio album ‘Producer’, which featured the song ‘Joker’.

He has released several collaborations this year, including a collaborative EP titled ‘Dawn to Dusk’ with California-based rapper 24KGoldn in February. Lay Zhang also released a song celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA titled ‘Time to Shine’ featuring former NBA player Nicholas Aaron Young.

In June 2021, Lay reunited with EXO, contributing to the boyband’s special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’. It was his appearance on an EXO project since 2018’s ‘Don’t Mess Up My Tempo’.