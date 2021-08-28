Explosions In The Sky announce new soundtrack album, share ‘Climbing Bear’

Explosions In The Sky are set to soundtrack an upcoming nature documentary on PBS about their home state of Texas.

The band have recorded new album ‘Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television)’ to accompany the documentary, which is titled Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas.

The soundtrack is set to be released on October 1, and to preview the record, the band have shared its first single, ‘Climbing Bear’.

Listen to ‘Climbing Bear’ and see the tracklist for ‘Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television)’ below.

01. ‘Chisos’

02. ‘Climbing Bear’

03. ‘Woodpecker’

04. ‘Spring’

05. ‘Flying’

06. ‘Camouflage’

07. ‘Swimming’

08. ‘Stories In Stone’

09. ‘Summer’

10. ‘Nightfall’

11. ‘Owl Hunting’

12. ‘Sunrise’

13. ‘Big Horns’

14. ‘Autumn’

15. ‘Cubs’

16. ‘Pallid Bats’

17. ‘Rains Legacy’

18. ‘Bird Family’

19. ‘Winter’

20. ‘Human History’

A synopsis for Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas reads: “In a journey narrated by Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce), uncover Western dramas as told by the animals themselves.

“Showcasing the natural magic of Big Bend over the course of a year, the film searches out its secret places and wild creatures, including many species of birds, butterflies, bats, reptiles, cacti and scorpions. Big Bend is home to a greater variety of these creatures than nearly any other US National Park.”

Explosions In The Sky’s most recent album came in 2016 with ‘The Wilderness’. Since then, they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band in 2019 by heading out on an anniversary world tour, including a London date at Hammersmith Apollo, and sharing reissued versions of a number of their classic albums.