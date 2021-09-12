Explosions In The Sky release hypnotic new single ‘Flying’

Explosions In The Sky have shared a new track titled ‘Flying’, the latest cut from a forthcoming soundtrack the band have made for a nature documentary based on their native Texas.

A slow-burning number, ‘Flying’ stands out with droning shoegaze guitars and a tastefully pared-back keyboard melody, washing over a cantering drum loop. The track was shared alongside a film clip, comprising slow-mo shots of a bird (specifically a Vermilion flycatcher) soaring around an idyllic mountain landscape.

Take a look at the clip for ‘Flying’ below:

‘Flying’ is the second track to be released from ‘Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television)’, after Explosions In The Sky shared ‘Climbing Bear’ last month. The full 20-track album is set for release on October 1, a day before the documentary – titled Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas – airs on PBS.

Narrated by Thomas Haden Church, the documentary is said to “uncover Western dramas as told by the animals themselves”.

The PBS synopsis continues: “Showcasing the natural magic of Big Bend over the course of a year, the film searches out its secret places and wild creatures, including many species of birds, butterflies, bats, reptiles, cacti and scorpions. Big Bend is home to a greater variety of these creatures than nearly any other US National Park.”

Explosions In The Sky’s most recent album came in 2016 with ‘The Wilderness’.

They celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band in 2019 by heading out on an anniversary world tour, including a London date at Hammersmith Apollo, and sharing reissued versions of a number of their classic albums.