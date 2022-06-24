Ez Mil drops ‘27 Bodies’, the third single off his upcoming album ‘DU4LI7Y’

Las Vegas-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil has shared a brand-new single ‘27 Bodies’, another track from his upcoming sophomore album ‘DU4LI7Y’.

Released on June 24, the track reworks the ‘Dalawampu’t Apat Na Bala (Bara) 24 Bullets Bars’ freestyle that Miller uploaded on YouTube in 2020.

After that, the beat switches to a darker instrumental, with Miller declaring over a piano line his intent to rap about serious social issues “close to [his] heart”: “I ain’t tryna be like all.. doin’ all that petty beefin’ shit like all o’you rappers out there / I’m gonna discuss a topic that I feel is close to my heart cuz it’s back home / And it’s happenin’ here too dawg / They just have no fucking control / And I’m tired of it.”

Listen to ‘27 Bodies’ below.

Prior to ‘27 Bodies’, Ez Mil released ‘Re Up’ in March and a Tagalog single and ode to his hometown Olongapo City ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ in April. That month, he embarked on his first-ever tour of the Philippines.

“Performing in the homeland is very special to me because I haven’t done this before. I’ve always been proud to represent my hometown, my roots – I just want them to be happy and proud,” he shared in a press statement.

In January 2021, the rapper went viral with a performance of ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’ on the Wish USA Bus. The controversial performance garnered both praise and criticism, the latter particularly over a historically inaccurate lyric about the Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu.

Earlier this month, the international Filipino music festival 1MX announced that Ez Mil will be part of the 2022 line-up alongside the likes of KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto and Bamboo when it takes place on July 30 in London.