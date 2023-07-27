Ez Mil signs with Eminem and Dr. Dre’s Shady/Aftermath labels

American-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil has signed with Eminem‘s Shady Records, Dr. Dre‘s Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

The rapper took to social media to confirm the signings, sharing an image of himself with Eminem and Dr. Dre. The signing was also announced via the Shady Records website.

Shady Records statement reads: “Today, Las Vegas’ Ez Mil announces his signing to Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. He joins the likes of 50 Cent as only a few of the artists signed to directly to all three labels.”

Ez Mil is also one of the few artists to sign with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, which only houses Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson. Paak and Silk Sonic.

Eminem also shared a link to Ez Mil’s ‘Up Down (Step & Walk)’ on Twitter, writing: “This is why we signed him”.

This is why we signed him @EzMil27 https://t.co/DCixazJB9J — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 26, 2023

Along with the signing, Ez Mil has also announced ‘DU4LI7Y: REDUX’, the forthcoming deluxe edition of his 2022 album. The project is set for release on August 11 and will include a new single ‘Realest’ featuring Eminem.

Eminem said of Ez Mil’s signing via Shady Records: “We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been. And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special” so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot.”

Dr. Dre added: “I’m really only interested in working on shit that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling… that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it… let’s get to work.”

Ez Mil found himself in the midst of controversy in January 2021 after performing his track ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’ on the Wish USA Bus. Though the song was released in June 2020 as part of his debut album ‘Act 1’, the track went viral in the Philippines after his Wish USA Bus performance.

While many praised the rapper for the hard-hitting Pinoy pride anthem, the track was also criticised for an inaccurate historical claim about Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu which resulted in the National Historical Commission of the Philippines issuing a statement on the track.

In an interview with NME last year ahead of ‘DU4LI7Y”s release the rapper spoke about the effect his controversial viral single ‘Panalo’ had on his perceptions of himself, saying: “I would say I’m not too outspoken about just saying anything and anyone’s name to get a reaction… Now you’ve found your platform, you do have to be careful with how you say things because now the kids are listening.”