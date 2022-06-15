Ez Mil pays tribute to Olongapo City in ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo (2200)’ music video

Las Vegas-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil has released a new music video for his latest single, ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo (2200)’.

Released on the rapper’s YouTube channel on Tuesday night (June 14), the video – directed by Carlo Zafranco and Ez Mil himself – pays homage to the musician’s home of Olongapo City in the Philippines, which has its postal code referenced in the track’s title.

For the visual, the rapper – real name Ezekiel Miller – raps along to the Tagalog track in various settings, including a family gathering, a skate park, a boxing gym, the streets of Olongapo City and more.

Watch the music video for Ez Mil’s ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ below.

First released in mid-April, ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ serves as the second preview of the rapper’s upcoming sophomore album, ‘DU4LI7Y’, which is expected to be released this summer although a date has yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming album will also feature the previously released single, ‘Re-Up’, which was first released in mid-March.

Ez Mil shot to fame last year when his 2020 track ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’ went viral in the Philippines after the rapper performed the track on the Wish USA Bus.

Though the song was praised as a Pinoy pride anthem, it was also criticised for an inaccurate historical claim about Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu which resulted in the National Historical Commission of the Philippines issuing a statement on the song, urging Filipinos to “not compromise history and be conscious of our accountability on what we are conveying to our people”.