Ez Mil releases new ballad ‘Will You’ alongside romantic music video

Las Vegas-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil has released his new ballad ‘Will You’ in a heartfelt departure from his hard-hitting rhymes.

Released on streaming platforms on September 27 alongside a music video telling the story of two young farmers falling in love, ‘Will You’ is a grand ballad that sees Ez Mil stretching his vocal chords in an almost Justin Bieber-like performance as he serenades his “1 & Only”. “Will you put me back together when I’m / Breaking apart and say it’s all in my head? / Will you be okay if I do all of that for you? / And be yours too?,” Ez Mil croons in the chorus.

Watch the music video for ‘Will You’ below.

Mil was recently forced to cancel his ‘Panalo Homecoming Concert’ in Olongapo City after the tour producer withdrew. The ‘Panalo Homecoming Concert’ in Olongapo City was scheduled to be held on August 13, with Ez Mil sharing the announcement with the caption “Babalik ako. Pramis,” meaning, “I’ll be back. I promise.”

In a recent interview with NME, the rapper, who is set to release his upcoming sophomore album ‘DU4LI7Y’ later this year, spoke about the effect his controversial viral single ‘Panalo’ had on his perceptions of himself, saying: “I would say I’m not too outspoken about just saying anything and anyone’s name to get a reaction… Now you’ve found your platform, you do have to be careful with how you say things because now the kids are listening.”

Ez Mil released ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’ in July 2020 as part of his debut album ‘Act 1’. However, the track went viral in the Philippines in January 2021 after the rapper performed the track on the Wish USA Bus. While many praised the rapper for the hard-hitting Pinoy pride anthem, the track was also criticised for an inaccurate historical claim about Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu which resulted in the National Historical Commission of the Philippines issuing a statement on the track.