Ez Mil releases Tagalog single ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ ahead of first-ever Philippines tour

Las Vegas-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil has released the new Tagalog single ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ from his upcoming sophomore album ahead of his first-ever tour of the Philippines later this month.

‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ was released today (April 15) via Virgin/UMG’s FFP Records, and comes from Ez Mil’s upcoming sophomore album ‘DU4LI7Y’, set to be released this summer.

The song’s title, which translates to “twenty-two, double 00” is a reference to the postal code of Ez Mil’s hometown, Olongapo City in South Luzon, 2200. “It’s a song about the citizens of Olongapo first and foremost, the bad and the beauty,” Ez Mils explains in a statement, adding, “But it doesn’t just stick to one city but can speak to all Filipinos as a whole. Anyone who is proud of their city will definitely feel this.”

Listen to Ez Mil’s ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ below.

The ‘Panalo’ rapper also announced that he will be embarking on his first-ever tour of the Philippines starting on April 29. He is set to play five tour dates that will take him from Quezon City in Metro Manilla to his hometown, with tickets now available at Ticketnet Online.

“Performing in the homeland is very special to me because I haven’t done this before,” says Ez Mil, who has previously held a virtual concert for his fans in the country. “I’ve always been proud to represent my hometown, my roots – I just want them to be happy and proud.”

Ez Mil released ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’ in July 2020 as part of his debut album ‘Act 1’. However, the track went viral in the Philippines in January 2021 after the rapper performed the track on the Wish USA Bus.

While many praised the rapper for the hard-hitting Pinoy pride anthem, the track was also criticised for an inaccurate historical claim about Filipino hero Lapu-Lapu which resulted in the National Historical Commission of the Philippines issuing a statement on the track, urging Filipinos to “not compromise history and be conscious of our accountability on what we are conveying to our people”.

Boxer Manny Pacquiao would later walk out to ‘Panalo’ during his title fight against Errol Spence on August 2021 following Ez Mil’s release of a new version of ‘Panalo’ titled ‘Panalo (Pacquiao Version)’ earlier that year in February.

The dates for Ez Mil’s 2022 Philippines tour are:

Friday, April 29 – New Frontier Theater, Quezon City, Metro Manila

Saturday, May 1 – SMX, Davao City

Friday, May 6 – Albay Astrodome, Legazpi City

Friday, May 13 – CAP Convention Center, Baguio City

Sunday, May 15 – Subic Gymnasium, Olongapo City