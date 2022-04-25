F.HERO and VannDa ‘Run The Town’ in their new collaborative single featuring 1MILL and Sprite

Thai hip-hop veteran F.HERO and Cambodian rapper VannDa have released their anticipated collaborative single, ‘Run The Town’ featuring Thai rappers 1MILL and Sprite.

The single, released April 22, stems from a partnership between their respective labels, F.HERO’s High Cloud Entertainment and VannDa’s Baramey Productions. ‘Run The Town’ arrived on Friday accompanied by a music video depicting F.HERO as a gang boss with a crew by his side while VannDa pulls up in a limousine, decked out in a luxurious fur coat.

“Live my life Man every day I praise the Lord / Always bangin’ never bored / From Mae Sai, Chiangrai I became King of the North,” F.HERO raps, the visual’s stark lighting making Bangkok’s back alleys look like a neon cross between the aesthetics of Hong Kong gangster films and Tim Burton’s Batman.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Run The Town’, which racked up over 2million views over the weekend, below.

Thai producer NINO first hinted at the collaboration in late March when he posted a picture of himself in the studio with VannDa and F.HERO. This collaboration represents the first time the two rappers have collaborated and is the first time VannDa has been on a track with 1MILL and Sprite as well.

F.HERO has been dropping a string of singles in recent months, including collaborative single ‘Mirror Mirror’ with Stray Kids rapper Changbin and MILLI, which was released October 2021.

In March, VannDa released his latest single ‘Bok Kalo’, and announced the first part of his upcoming album, ‘$KULL 2’. VannDa will embark on a domestic tour in support of ‘$KULL 2: Part One’ from June to August. The tour will see the ‘Time To Rise’ rapper perform in Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Kampong Cham and Battambang.