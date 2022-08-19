F.HERO enlists GOT7’s Youngjae and The Toys for new single ‘Irreplaceable’

Thai rap veteran F.HERO has released a new collaborative track with GOT7’s Youngjae, ‘Irreplaceable’.

The smooth new track, which also features Thai R&B breakout The Toys, dropped on streaming services yesterday (18 August) alongside a slick accompanying music video.

Directed by HII PRODUCTION and CORE.A CREATIVE, the sleek clip employs a high-contrast monochrome colour palette. The three artists are depicted in various season-themed sets, such as a snowy scene at a park bench, and a garden in springtime. Visual effects also bring out a single vivid colour from the monochrome shot in every set.

Watch the clip below.

The track finds the three artists reminiscing about an old flame, with Youngjae’s sultry hook leading the track, singing: “Still no getting over you, a hole in my head / Never thought would take this long / The feelings get so strong / Why can’t I move on?”

F.HERO’s bombastic rap verse also finds him getting sentimental as he raps in Thai “I beg you to look back / Karma does exist, now I know / How strange, I’m the one who walked away but feeling so lonely”. The Toys peppers the track with an occasional but hooky refrain, as he cheekily sings “Cuz you’re the only one that could be my power / Baby, you are so rise and shine like all these flowers”.

The track marks the first collaboration between the Thai rapper and the GOT7 star, though not the first time the former has collaborated with a K-pop figure. In 2021, F.HERO released a collaboration with Stray Kids’ Changbin, ‘Mirror Mirror’, which also featured fellow rising Thai rapper MILLI.

Prior to ‘Irreplaceable’, F.HERO has released a whopping seven singles in 2022 alone, which includes the cross-country collaboration ‘Run The Town’ with breakout Cambodian rapper VannDa and fellow Thai rappers 1MILL and Sprite. The Thai rap figurehead is also slated to perform at the upcoming Big Mountain Festival, whose massive lineup features artists such as indie pop phenom Phum Viphurit, MILLI and indie rockers H3F and TaitosmitH.